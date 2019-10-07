Salina, KS

Salina Police Log 10-7-19

KSAL StaffOctober 7, 2019

Police are investigating a vehicle burglary after thieves stole Taylor-Made golf clubs and a Calloway golf bag out of a 2005 Toyota Tacoma that was parked in a backyard in the 500 block of State Street. Police say sports balls and fishing tackle was also taken sometime between 8:30pm Saturday night and 9am Sunday morning. Loss is listed at $1,665.

 

Officers are investigating a residential burglary in the 200 block of S. 10th Street after someone entered the home while the owner was away between September 28th and October 5th and stole 2 shotguns, 2 handguns, Nikon camera, chainsaw, snow blower, electronics and miscellaneous jewelry. Total loss is estimated at $1,500.

Salina Police Log 10-7-19

