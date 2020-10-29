Salina, KS

Salina Police Log: 10-29-20

Jeremy BohnOctober 29, 2020

No arrests have yet been made in three unrelated incidents in Salina.

Salina Police are investigating after a vehicle is vandalized at Menard’s, 805 Virginia Ct. The vandalism occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and the victim is a 21-year-old Salina man. He says his 2014 Honda Accord was vandalized with pink spray paint down the side of the vehicle. Total damage is $1,000 and SPD is using surveillance video from the store to help the investigation.

 

Numerous guns are stolen and some others found damaged at a north Salina residence. Keith Allen, 29, Salina, found the back door to his residence in the 200 block of N. 11th St. kicked in. Three guns are stolen, including a radical AR-15 223, a .45 caliber Taurus 1911 handgun and a .380 caliber Sig Sauer gun. Two other guns are damaged in the burglary as well, but there are no suspects. Total loss is $2,500. The theft happened between 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

 

Someone enters a Salina residence, ransacks and steals jewelry from the home. The incident is reported from the 3000 block of Canterbury and happened some time between Sept. 27 and Wednesday. The 69-year-old Gypsum, Kan. victim reports that $2,400 of jewelry and antiques are stolen.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020.

