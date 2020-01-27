Salina Police Log 1-27-20

Police arrested a Salina man after a domestic disturbance in the 2300 block of Chapel Ridge on Saturday night. Police report that 26-year-old Samuel Detrick was confronted by his 36-year-old girlfriend after he allegedly took her 9-year-old child with him to do some shoplifting. The argument became violent when he allegedly broke a bedroom door, choked her and then left. He was arrested a short time later on charges that could include aggravated domestic assault and damage to property.

 

A Salina man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stole a shotgun from a home in the 1200 block of Prospect. Police say 36-year-old William Kelley got into a domestic argument with a woman about children and left the residence with a shotgun. He was arrested two hours later and now faces charges that could include criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and trespass.

