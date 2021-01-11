Salina, KS

Now: 22 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 51 ° | Lo: 24 °

Salina Police Dog Remembered

Todd PittengerJanuary 11, 2021

Salina Police are remembering a K-9 who has passed away. According to the agency, police dog Karma was suffering from kidney disease.

Karma began her service in 2012 and served an over 8 year career providing services to the citizens of Salina. She worked with K-9 Officers Gary Hanus, Kyle Tonniges and most recently Austin Baker.

To Karma’s credit, she participated in hundreds of police activities yearly, including patrol enforcement, narcotics detection, community events, school and community demonstrations, tracking wanted and missing persons, and protecting the safety of others. In her career, she took 18-illegal guns off of the street and conducted over 15-successful tracks. She was also responsible for the seizure of over 200-pounds of marijuana, 9-pounds of methamphetamine, over 270-illegal prescription-narcotics, and over $420,000 in drug-related currency.

Her mere presence de-escalated numerous offenders from potential assault behavior against officers and citizens alike. Like many K-9 partners, she assured the safety of her handler-partners on a daily basis.

In the words of her longest and most recent handler, Officer Austin Baker, “Hardest day of my career today. I had to say goodbye to my K9 partner Karma. We recently found out Karma had kidney disease and was in kidney failure. Some may think she was just a dog, but I’ve spent thousands of hours with ‘just a dog’. I’ve spent more time with Karma in the last several years than I have with my family. I loved working with Karma and it will be a difficult transition for me to work without her!”.

Karma’s End of Watch was January 9th, 2021. The agency says “rest in peace Karma and much appreciation and love for your service to our community.”

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Ike’s Book Club Resumes Tuesday

The first of Ike's 2021 virtual book club series is scheduled for Tuesday of this week. According...

January 11, 2021 Comments

Salina Police Dog Remembered

Top News

January 11, 2021

Freshman Council Helps Shockers Sha...

Sports News

January 10, 2021

No. 6 Kansas Outlasts Oklahoma, 63-...

Sports News

January 9, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Public Library Exh...
January 9, 2021Comments
2 More COVID Deaths, 100 ...
January 8, 2021Comments
K-State To Start Spring S...
January 8, 2021Comments
Unfreezing Phase One
January 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices