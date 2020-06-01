Salina Police Chief Responds to Minneapolis Events

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson is responding to the death of George Floyd, and the resulting events which have swept across the country.

The Chief issued the following message Monday Evening:

Like the majority of Americans, I found the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer to be extremely disturbing and tragic, and absolutely avoidable. George Floyd should not have died on May 25th; that is clear!

In my 35 years of policing in two states and three law enforcement agencies, I have NEVER heard of or received training utilizing the tactics used in Minneapolis to “control” an already restrained citizen, ever.

I have no doubt that the majority of Americans support peaceful protests to have their voices heard regarding policing in America. The Light Up the Night Vigil for Justice held by the Salina branch of the NAACP on Saturday evening and the downtown march held Sunday organized by Miranda Bachman were phenomenal examples of how to enact change without the wanton destruction of both public and private property. For that, all Salina citizens should be very proud!

In my over six-years as your Chief, I have been extremely impressed by the support we receive on a daily basis from the community, and it makes me proud to be your Chief.

In the past several years, we have made substantial efforts to engage with the Salina community, and we remain committed to continuing and improving upon these efforts.

In an effort to further our interactions with our community, we have introduced and/or participate in the following programs:

After several year absence, re-introduced Citizens Police Academy

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Bigs In Blue mentoring program

Heroes and Helpers initiative with Target providing Christmas gifts to

children in the Saline County area 99KG Toy-A-Thon

Special Olympics Polar Plunge

Coffee with a Cop

Annual Fishing w/ A Cop event

Annual Halloween Cops & Costume event at the Salina Police Department

Special Needs & Alert Program

We have also been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) since 1996. In order to achieve and maintain CALEA accreditation our policies and practices are thoroughly reviewed by assessors from outside our agency to insure that we implement and follow the “best practices” for law enforcement agencies that are recommended worldwide.

Our officers receive extensive training regarding our Use of Force policy throughout their entire career. Every single use of force by Salina officers is reviewed by a multitude of supervisors with the final review by the Chief of Police.

We specifically provide training to our officers on Fair and Impartial Policing as well as how to recognize and avoid Bias Based Policing, including hosting forums at Kansas Wesleyan University. We have also introduced Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) and Mental Health 1st Aid Training to all our officers in an effort to recognize citizens who may be experiencing a mental health crisis so they can respond accordingly.

In 2018, the majority of our policies and procedures, including our Use of Force Policy, were placed online to further our efforts for transparency. This policy and many others can be found at: https://www.powerdms.com/public/SPD2/tree/documents/234016

Our policies make it abundantly clear that officers must de-escalate once an individual is restrained or stops resisting. It states that:

Only the amount of force that is reasonable and necessary to accomplish a lawful police objective shall be applied, and the use of force shall cease immediately upon accomplishment of the police objective.

De-escalation of force is moving to a lesser force option on the use of force continuum. Officers shall de-escalate force at the earliest opportunity to do so safely.

Our policy also makes it clear that all officers on-scene are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone we encounter. In that regard our policy says:

Each and every member of the Department is charged with the responsibility to monitor and control the use of force during operations involving multiple officers. Supervisory and non-supervisory personnel alike will be held strictly accountable to intervene, halt and report any use of force perceived to be excessive.

It is my pledge to you that we will continue to engage with those we serve in a courteous and professional manner. I can be reached at [email protected] or (785) 826-7210. It is my desire to further improve our efforts to connect with the community we so proudly serve.

Brad L. Nelson, Chief of Police