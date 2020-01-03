Salina, KS

Salina Police Celebrating 100 Years

Todd PittengerJanuary 3, 2020

Salina Police this year will celebrate a century of protecting and serving. According to the agency, 2020 is the centennial year of the Salina Police Department.

Prior to 1920, Salina had a City Marshal who was responsible for our citizens well-being. In 1920, the  first Salina Police Chief was Chief Jerome Hanly.

To celebrate their 100-year existence as the Salina Police Department, they had centennial badges designed. Each of the agency’s 80 officers will wear this badge proudly until January 1, 2021.

The special badge represents 100 years of professional, courteous, and compassionate law enforcement to the citizens of Salina.

Chief Brad Nelson advised each officer to wear these badges proudly as they represent every SPD officer who preceded them, and made this department what it is today.

The agency thanks the SPD Excellence Fund for providing the funds to purchase these badges.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

