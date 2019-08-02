Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: T-Storm

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 68 °

BREAKING NEWS

Salina Pharmacist Sentenced For Diverting Rx Drugs

Todd PittengerAugust 2, 2019

A Salina pharmacist will serve 36 months on probation, including 18 months of house arrest, for diverting prescription drugs containing opioids. Her husband, who received the drugs from her, got the same sentence.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, 29-year-old Kirsty C. Hartley pleaded guilty to one count of distributing a prescription painkiller outside the usual course of professional practice without a legitimate medical reason. Co-defendant 29-year-old Dalton R. Hartley pleaded guilty one count of acquiring controlled substances through fraud.

Kirsty Hartley admitted she unlawfully distributed approximately 21,289 tablets of hydrocodone with acetaminophen while working at a CVS Pharmacy in Salina. She gave the pills to her husband for him to consume or trade to others for marijuana.

In her plea agreement, Kirsty Hartley agreed to surrender her pharmacist’s license. Both defendants agreed to perform 200 hours of community service.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Park Pond Remains Under Warn...

A public health warning will continue at a Salina park pond. According to the Kansas Department o...

August 2, 2019 Comments

Salina Pharmacist Sentenced For Div...

Top News

August 2, 2019

AUDIO: KWU Picked No. 1, Bethany No...

Sports News

August 1, 2019

K-State Reports for First Fall Camp...

Sports News

August 1, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Library Offers Special Ca...
August 1, 2019Comments
Summer Brings Sticky Fing...
August 1, 2019Comments
Airman Killed in Car Cras...
August 1, 2019Comments
Man Still Missing at Lake
August 1, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH