Salina Passes Mask Ordinance

After much discussion Salina City Commissioners passed an ordinance Monday evening which requires masks in businesses, and in outdoor public places where social distance cannot be maintained.

The ordinance is similar to Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order on the same topic, and also has similar language to the indoor clean air ordinance which is in effect in Salina.

As part of the Salina ordinance, masks will be required inside businesses and organizations in the city of Salina. Masks will also be required in public outdoor spaces where six feet of social distance cannot be maintained.

The city will make signs available on its website for businesses to print and display.

The ordinance will be enforced much like the clean air ordinance. Public education and voluntary compliance methods initially will be utilized, but those who do not comply with the ordinance can receive a citation, as can the business, much like the clean air ordinance.

The mask ordinance will go into effect when it is published in the Salina Journal, probably later this week.

The ordinance passed by a 4 – 1 with Mayor Mike Hoppock casting the lone dissenting vote.