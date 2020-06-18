Salina Park Shelters & Facilities Back Open for Use

City of Salina Salina public facilities are back open.

According to the city, picnic shelters, neighborhood centers, splash pads, basketball courts and park bathrooms are now available for use. Picnic tables are being returned to shelters as time allows.

Facilities and parks affected include:

Bill Burke Park

Carver Center

Centennial Park

Country Club Park

East Crawford Recreation Area

Friendship Center

Gleniffer Hill Park, Hawthorne Park

Indian Rock Park

Jerry Ivey Park

Kennedy Park

Kenwood Park

Lakewood Park

Meadowlark Park

Oakdale Park

Oxbow Park

Pacific Park

Parker Park

Phillips Park

Riverside Park

Magnolia Soccer Complex

Schilling Park

Steve Hawley Park

Sunset Park

Thomas Park

Woodland Park

Frequent hand washing, wearing of masks, and social distancing (six feet or more) in public settings is strongly encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For questions or concerns regarding this matter or to reserve a picnic shelter or neighborhood center, contact the Salina Parks & Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.