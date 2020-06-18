Salina Park Shelters & Facilities Back Open for Use

Todd PittengerJune 18, 2020

City of Salina Salina public facilities are back open.

According to the city, picnic shelters, neighborhood centers, splash pads, basketball courts and park bathrooms are now available for use. Picnic tables are being returned to shelters as time allows.

Facilities and parks affected include:

  • Bill Burke Park
  • Carver Center
  • Centennial Park
  • Country Club Park
  • East Crawford Recreation Area
  • Friendship Center
  • Gleniffer Hill Park, Hawthorne Park
  • Indian Rock Park
  • Jerry Ivey Park
  • Kennedy Park
  • Kenwood Park
  • Lakewood Park
  • Meadowlark Park
  • Oakdale Park
  • Oxbow Park
  • Pacific Park
  • Parker Park
  • Phillips Park
  • Riverside Park
  • Magnolia Soccer Complex
  • Schilling Park
  • Steve Hawley Park
  • Sunset Park
  • Thomas Park
  • Woodland Park

Frequent hand washing, wearing of masks, and social distancing (six feet or more) in public settings is strongly encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For questions or concerns regarding this matter or to reserve a picnic shelter or neighborhood center, contact the Salina Parks & Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Park Shelters & Facilit...

City of Salina Salina public facilities are back open. According to the city, picnic shelters, ne...

June 18, 2020 Comments

K-State Athletics Confirms Eight To...

COVID-19 Sports News

June 17, 2020

Saline County Ready to Phase Out

COVID-19 Top News

June 17, 2020

More Than a March

Kansas News

June 17, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

More Than a March
June 17, 2020Comments
2 Car Crash Sends Man to ...
June 17, 2020Comments
No Serious Injuries In Wr...
June 17, 2020Comments
Saline County SheriffR...
June 17, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH