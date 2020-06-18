Salina Park Shelters & Facilities Back Open for Use

City of Salina Salina public facilities are back open.
According to the city, picnic shelters, neighborhood centers, splash pads, basketball courts and park bathrooms are now available for use. Picnic tables are being returned to shelters as time allows.
Facilities and parks affected include:
- Bill Burke Park
- Carver Center
- Centennial Park
- Country Club Park
- East Crawford Recreation Area
- Friendship Center
- Gleniffer Hill Park, Hawthorne Park
- Indian Rock Park
- Jerry Ivey Park
- Kennedy Park
- Kenwood Park
- Lakewood Park
- Meadowlark Park
- Oakdale Park
- Oxbow Park
- Pacific Park
- Parker Park
- Phillips Park
- Riverside Park
- Magnolia Soccer Complex
- Schilling Park
- Steve Hawley Park
- Sunset Park
- Thomas Park
- Woodland Park
Frequent hand washing, wearing of masks, and social distancing (six feet or more) in public settings is strongly encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
For questions or concerns regarding this matter or to reserve a picnic shelter or neighborhood center, contact the Salina Parks & Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.