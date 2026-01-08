Salina Organizations Get Crime Victim Funding

By Todd Pittenger January 8, 2026

A couple of Salina organizations are among  64 community-based organizations and local and state agencies receiving a portion of $10.4 million in federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant funding.

Among those receiving funding are:

  • Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS) – $67,677
  • Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) – $369,402

“The services these 64 organizations provide are essential to Kansans impacted by crime,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This crucial funding is vital to these organizations’ ability to continue providing the assistance crime victims and survivors need as they rebuild their lives, navigate the criminal justice system, and regain a sense of normality.”

The organizations and agencies provide mental health services, legal assistance, victim advocacy, crisis intervention, and other services to crime victims and survivors. The VOCA grant funding comes from the Federal Crime Victims Fund, which is financed by fines and penalties from convictions in federal cases.

The grant funds are made available through the Office for Victims of Crime, a key component of the Office of Justice Programs at the U.S. Department of Justice.

A total of $10,484,525 was awarded.

The 2026 VOCA grant awardees are below:

2026 VOCA Grant Awards

County

Organization Name

Grant Award

Allen

Hope Unlimited

$116,263

Barton

Barton County Attorney’s Office

$52,064

Barton

Family Crisis Center

$194,908

Butler

Family Life Center

$34,269

Butler

Sunlight Children’s Services

$92,331

Butler

Tri-County CASA

$9,949

Cloud

North Central Kansas CASA

$18,909

Crawford

Children’s Advocacy Center

$29,693

Crawford

Safehouse Crisis Center

$123,077

Douglas

Child Advocacy Center of Douglas County

$24,008

Douglas

Douglas County CASA

$9,653

Douglas

Douglas County District Attorney’s Office

$62,635

Douglas

The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center

$92,031

Douglas

The Willow Domestic Violence Center

$147,905

Ellis

Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services

$182,122

Finney

Family Crisis Services

$114,552

Finney

Spirit of the Plains CASA

$12,150

Ford

CASA-Children Worth Saving

$23,225

Ford

Crisis Center of Dodge City

$50,525

Ford

Ford County Attorney’s Office

$193,148

Ford

Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center

$28,807

Geary

CASA of the 8th Judicial District

$15,114

Harvey

CASA: A Voice for Children

$17,106

Harvey

Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force

$282,566

Harvey

Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center

$23,885

Johnson

CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties

$63,122

Johnson

Johnson County District Attorney’s Office

$119,529

Johnson

Mothers Against Drunk Driving

$181,170

Johnson

Safehome

$526,088

Johnson

Sunflower House

$195,183

Leavenworth

Alliance Against Family Violence

$38,926

Leavenworth

First Judicial District CASA Association

$72,450

Lyon

SOS

$193,594

Reno

BrightHouse

$167,878

Reno

Horizons Mental Health Center Child Advocacy Center

$64,405

Riley

Crisis Center

$68,949

Riley

Kansas State University

$225,309

Riley

Riley County Police Department

$94,662

Riley

Sunflower Children’s Collective

$73,120

Saline

Child Advocacy & Parenting Services

$67,677

Saline

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas

$369,402

Scott

Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center

$265,566

Sedgwick

CAC of Sedgwick County

$283,508

Sedgwick

Catholic Charities, Harbor House

$135,041

Sedgwick

City of Wichita Police Department

$120,594

Sedgwick

City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office

$159,160

Sedgwick

ICT SOS

$91,398

Sedgwick

Roots & Wings CASA

$43,780

Sedgwick

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office

$73,288

Sedgwick

StepStone

$115,354

Sedgwick

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center

$233,177

Sedgwick

Wichita Children’s Home

$314,772

Sedgwick

Wichita Family Crisis Center

$252,400

Seward

Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services

$115,803

Shawnee

City of Topeka Police Department

$71,955

Shawnee

Disability Rights Center of Kansas

$719,609

Shawnee

Kansas Department of Corrections

$887,658

Shawnee

Kansas Legal Services

$794,126

Shawnee

LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center

$17,497

Shawnee

YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment

$124,421

Wyandotte

Friends of Yates

$280,485

Wyandotte

Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault

$457,221

Wyandotte

ReHope (Restoration House)

$45,000

Wyandotte

Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept.

$410,353

TOTAL

$10,484,525