Salina Organizations Get Crime Victim Funding

A couple of Salina organizations are among 64 community-based organizations and local and state agencies receiving a portion of $10.4 million in federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant funding.

Among those receiving funding are:

Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS) – $67,677

Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) – $369,402

“The services these 64 organizations provide are essential to Kansans impacted by crime,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This crucial funding is vital to these organizations’ ability to continue providing the assistance crime victims and survivors need as they rebuild their lives, navigate the criminal justice system, and regain a sense of normality.”

The organizations and agencies provide mental health services, legal assistance, victim advocacy, crisis intervention, and other services to crime victims and survivors. The VOCA grant funding comes from the Federal Crime Victims Fund, which is financed by fines and penalties from convictions in federal cases.

The grant funds are made available through the Office for Victims of Crime, a key component of the Office of Justice Programs at the U.S. Department of Justice.

A total of $10,484,525 was awarded.

The 2026 VOCA grant awardees are below: