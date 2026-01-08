Salina Organizations Get Crime Victim Funding

A couple of Salina organizations are among 64 community-based organizations and local and state agencies receiving a portion of $10.4 million in federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant funding.
Among those receiving funding are:
- Child Advocacy & Parenting Services (CAPS) – $67,677
- Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas (DVACK) – $369,402
The organizations and agencies provide mental health services, legal assistance, victim advocacy, crisis intervention, and other services to crime victims and survivors. The VOCA grant funding comes from the Federal Crime Victims Fund, which is financed by fines and penalties from convictions in federal cases.
The grant funds are made available through the Office for Victims of Crime, a key component of the Office of Justice Programs at the U.S. Department of Justice.
A total of $10,484,525 was awarded.
The 2026 VOCA grant awardees are below:
|
2026 VOCA Grant Awards
|
County
|
Organization Name
|
Grant Award
|
Allen
|
Hope Unlimited
|
$116,263
|
Barton
|
Barton County Attorney’s Office
|
$52,064
|
Barton
|
Family Crisis Center
|
$194,908
|
Butler
|
Family Life Center
|
$34,269
|
Butler
|
Sunlight Children’s Services
|
$92,331
|
Butler
|
Tri-County CASA
|
$9,949
|
Cloud
|
North Central Kansas CASA
|
$18,909
|
Crawford
|
Children’s Advocacy Center
|
$29,693
|
Crawford
|
Safehouse Crisis Center
|
$123,077
|
Douglas
|
Child Advocacy Center of Douglas County
|
$24,008
|
Douglas
|
Douglas County CASA
|
$9,653
|
Douglas
|
Douglas County District Attorney’s Office
|
$62,635
|
Douglas
|
The Sexual Trauma & Abuse Care Center
|
$92,031
|
Douglas
|
The Willow Domestic Violence Center
|
$147,905
|
Ellis
|
Options: Domestic & Sexual Violence Services
|
$182,122
|
Finney
|
Family Crisis Services
|
$114,552
|
Finney
|
Spirit of the Plains CASA
|
$12,150
|
Ford
|
CASA-Children Worth Saving
|
$23,225
|
Ford
|
Crisis Center of Dodge City
|
$50,525
|
Ford
|
Ford County Attorney’s Office
|
$193,148
|
Ford
|
Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center
|
$28,807
|
Geary
|
CASA of the 8th Judicial District
|
$15,114
|
Harvey
|
CASA: A Voice for Children
|
$17,106
|
Harvey
|
Harvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force
|
$282,566
|
Harvey
|
Heart to Heart Child Advocacy Center
|
$23,885
|
Johnson
|
CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties
|
$63,122
|
Johnson
|
Johnson County District Attorney’s Office
|
$119,529
|
Johnson
|
Mothers Against Drunk Driving
|
$181,170
|
Johnson
|
Safehome
|
$526,088
|
Johnson
|
Sunflower House
|
$195,183
|
Leavenworth
|
Alliance Against Family Violence
|
$38,926
|
Leavenworth
|
First Judicial District CASA Association
|
$72,450
|
Lyon
|
SOS
|
$193,594
|
Reno
|
BrightHouse
|
$167,878
|
Reno
|
Horizons Mental Health Center Child Advocacy Center
|
$64,405
|
Riley
|
Crisis Center
|
$68,949
|
Riley
|
Kansas State University
|
$225,309
|
Riley
|
Riley County Police Department
|
$94,662
|
Riley
|
Sunflower Children’s Collective
|
$73,120
|
Saline
|
Child Advocacy & Parenting Services
|
$67,677
|
Saline
|
Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas
|
$369,402
|
Scott
|
Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center
|
$265,566
|
Sedgwick
|
CAC of Sedgwick County
|
$283,508
|
Sedgwick
|
Catholic Charities, Harbor House
|
$135,041
|
Sedgwick
|
City of Wichita Police Department
|
$120,594
|
Sedgwick
|
City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office
|
$159,160
|
Sedgwick
|
ICT SOS
|
$91,398
|
Sedgwick
|
Roots & Wings CASA
|
$43,780
|
Sedgwick
|
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office
|
$73,288
|
Sedgwick
|
StepStone
|
$115,354
|
Sedgwick
|
Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center
|
$233,177
|
Sedgwick
|
Wichita Children’s Home
|
$314,772
|
Sedgwick
|
Wichita Family Crisis Center
|
$252,400
|
Seward
|
Liberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services
|
$115,803
|
Shawnee
|
City of Topeka Police Department
|
$71,955
|
Shawnee
|
Disability Rights Center of Kansas
|
$719,609
|
Shawnee
|
Kansas Department of Corrections
|
$887,658
|
Shawnee
|
Kansas Legal Services
|
$794,126
|
Shawnee
|
LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center
|
$17,497
|
Shawnee
|
YWCA Center for Safety & Empowerment
|
$124,421
|
Wyandotte
|
Friends of Yates
|
$280,485
|
Wyandotte
|
Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault
|
$457,221
|
Wyandotte
|
ReHope (Restoration House)
|
$45,000
|
Wyandotte
|
Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte Co/KS City KS–Police Dept.
|
$410,353
|
|
TOTAL
|
$10,484,525