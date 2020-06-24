Salina Officials to Host Public Forum

Recent law enforcement events across the nation have focused attention on the conduct, policies and procedures of law enforcement agencies, prompting protests and rallies as well as calls for review and changes related to various law enforcement topics. Locally, there have been peaceful protest marches and rallies, and at the last two Salina City Commission meetings, citizens have brought forth questions and concerns to City Commissioners, and requested specific changes on particular topics.

In an effort to further the community dialogue on the topic, the City of Salina City Commission is hosting a public forum on local law enforcement and community and race relations on Monday, June 29 at 6 p.m. in Sam’s Chapel, located on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University, 100 E. Claflin St.

The forum will include initial introductions, explanations of the Police Department’s current approaches and policies on some of the highest priority questions and concerns that have been raised, such as the role and authority of the Police Department Law Enforcement Advisory Board, the Use of Force Policy, local participation in the Federal 1033 Surplus Property Program, and current hiring and training practices.

There will also be a dedicated portion of the forum intended to be a listening session to provide citizens the opportunity to share their local experiences and concerns.

Background documents and information will be provided by 5 p.m. Thursday, June 25 to the City Commission and made available to the public. These materials can be viewed by visiting www.salina-ks.gov and selecting Public Forum on Local Law Enforcement and Community and Race Relations, located at the top of the Featured Items feed.

It is anticipated that there will need to be on-going conversations and additional meetings which will be announced at a later time.

The public forum can be viewed live on the City of Salina’s YouTube channel

at www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.