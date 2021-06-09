Salina Municipal Band Begins 137th Season

A band which has performed in Salina for over a century kicked off its summer season this week.

The Salina Municipal Band kicked off its 137th season with a concert at Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park Tuesday evening.

Forty area musicians played a varied program of Sousa, overtures, Broadway, sacred, Latin, and pop selections. The show was the band’s first live performance in 22 months.

The Salina Municipal Band’s roster includes Salina Community Theatre pit players, Kansas Wesleyan University faculty, area band directors and students, area business people, and retirees.

The Salina Municipal Band is scheduled to perform free concerts on Tuesday evenings through the end of July.