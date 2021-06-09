Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 68 °

Salina Municipal Band Begins 137th Season

Todd PittengerJune 9, 2021

A band which has performed in Salina for over a century kicked off its summer season this week.

The Salina Municipal Band kicked off its 137th season with a concert at Eric Stein Stage in Oakdale Park Tuesday evening.

Forty area musicians played a varied program of Sousa, overtures, Broadway, sacred, Latin, and pop selections. The show was the band’s first live performance in 22 months.

The Salina Municipal Band’s roster includes Salina Community Theatre pit players, Kansas Wesleyan University faculty, area band directors and students, area business people, and retirees.

The Salina Municipal Band is scheduled to perform free concerts on Tuesday evenings through the end of July.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Municipal Band Begins 137th ...

A band which has performed in Salina for over a century kicked off its summer season this week. T...

June 9, 2021 Comments

Angels Blast Bubic

Sports News

June 9, 2021

Statehouse Tours to Reopen

Kansas News

June 8, 2021

Goode News: Salinan Wins U.S. Senio...

Top News

June 8, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Statehouse Tours to Reope...
June 8, 2021Comments
Two Car Crash
June 8, 2021Comments
Farm Equipment Snaps Powe...
June 8, 2021Comments
Dirt Bike Stolen from Apa...
June 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices