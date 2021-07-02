Salina, KS

Salina Motorcyclist Seriously Injured

July 2, 2021

A Salina motorcycle rider is in critical condition following a crash with a car on Thursday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 54-year-old Chris Martin was taken to Salina Regional Health Center before being transferred to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita following the accident.

Police say Martin was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Schilling Road and for an unknown reason crossed over the center line colliding with a eastbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 19-year-old driver from Wellington.

Martin was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the bike and seriously injured. The other motorist was not injured.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Schilling and Foxborough around 11:50am.

