Salina Men Win Chiefs Game Day Experience

Two Salina men are among the first 18 winners of a Chiefs Suite Experience promotion from the Kansas Lottery.

According to the lottery, through the promotion eight players can win a Luxury Suite Experience and 10 players can win a Field Box Experience. This drawing is the first of three drawings.

The Luxury Suite Experience prize includes two tickets to a game at Arrowhead Stadium in the Club Level suites, as well as Founders Club passes with food and drinks, pregame field access, $500 cash, and more! The eight Luxury Suite Experience winners are:

Alicia Roberts of Wamego;

Steven Burns of Salina;

Brett Dunlap of Highland;

Mary Sutterlin of Manhattan;

Jamie Badtin of Holcomb;

Paul Moats of Wichita;

Vicki Ebenstein of Spring Hill; and

Heather Dowell of Overland Park.

The Field Box Experience prize includes two Field Box tickets at Arrowhead Stadium, as well as a gold level parking pass, $500 cash, and more! The 10 Field Box Experience winners for the October 11 game versus the Las Vegas Raiders are:

Deloris Matthews of Kansas City, Kansas;

Jonathan Aldrich of Salina;

Lisa Brown of Columbus;

Thailand To of Liberal;

Eric Hasenbank of Hillsboro;

Josh Pavlich of Kansas City, Kansas;

Christine Joy of Topeka;

Anthony Everett of Wichita;

Eric Kuron of Yates Center; and

Jason Hollis of Wichita.

Kansas Lottery players entered into the promotion by submitting non-winning $5 Kansas Lottery Kansas City Chiefs tickets into PlayOn® starting June 2, 2020. The deadline for the drawings for the Luxury Suite Experience and the first 10 Field Box Experience prizes was August 4, 2020. There were 58,477 entries into the Chiefs Suite Experience drawing. All entries that were not selected will rollover into subsequent drawings.