Salina Media Connection Gets Grant

Todd PittengerDecember 25, 2020

Salina Media Connection has received a grant to help in its mission of providing a resource to provide free video content to the community.

According to the organization, the Earl Bane Foundation has awarded the Salina Media Connection a grant to upgrade Cox Communication equipment from analog to digital for programs on Channel 20 and 21 in the coming week.

This will improve Salina’s community TV channel because digital signals have less noise and interference. They are also more reliable, according to Salina Media Connection’s Greg Stephens.

The grant will also be used to purchase an audio mixer processor to upgrade city and county meeting recordings and reduce echo feedback.

Salina Media Connection is a non-profit organization broadcasting local cable channels, Channel 20 and Channel 21, as Public, Education, and Government. It is funded by cable franchise fees and community sponsors. It streams on ROKU TV and Apple TV, and its programs can be found on YouTube.

