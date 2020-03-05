Salina, KS

Now: 0 °

Currently: 

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 28 °

Salina Man Stabbed

KSAL StaffMarch 5, 2020

Investigators are looking into the details surrounding the stabbing of a Salina man Wednesday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the hospital to interview a man who was heading into surgery with two stab wounds in his upper torso.

The 24-year-old victim told police he was jumped from behind while walking on S. 9th Street around 8:30am and was stabbed by a white male in a black hoodie. The victim was unable to recall exactly what block location on S. 9th he was in when the attack took place.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Salina Man Stabbed

Investigators are looking into the details surrounding the stabbing of a Salina man Wednesday mornin...

March 5, 2020 Comments

Former Fire Marshal Addresses Devel...

Kansas News

March 5, 2020

Sunset Park Ball Field Burned

Kansas News

March 5, 2020

Fire Damages East Salina Home

Top News

March 5, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Stabbed
March 5, 2020Comments
Former Fire Marshal Addre...
March 5, 2020Comments
Sunset Park Ball Field Bu...
March 5, 2020Comments
Fire Season Returns to Ka...
March 5, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH