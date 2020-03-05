Salina Man Stabbed

Investigators are looking into the details surrounding the stabbing of a Salina man Wednesday morning.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the hospital to interview a man who was heading into surgery with two stab wounds in his upper torso.

The 24-year-old victim told police he was jumped from behind while walking on S. 9th Street around 8:30am and was stabbed by a white male in a black hoodie. The victim was unable to recall exactly what block location on S. 9th he was in when the attack took place.

The investigation is ongoing.