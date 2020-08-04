Salina Man Killed in Osbourne

A murder investigation is underway following the shooting death of a Salina man in Osbourne.

Authorities say the police were notified of a shooting that occurred on Washington St. in Osborne late Friday night.

A deceased individual was located in the residence and the scene was secured for processing. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Patrick Johnson of Salina.

The Osbourne Police Department, the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are all working on the case.

Osbourne Police Department Photo