Salina Man Killed in Osbourne

Todd PittengerAugust 4, 2020

A murder investigation is underway following the shooting death of a Salina man in Osbourne.

Authorities say the police were notified of a shooting that occurred on Washington St. in Osborne late Friday night.

A deceased individual was located in the residence and the scene was secured for processing. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Patrick Johnson of Salina.

The Osbourne Police Department, the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation are all working on the case.

Osbourne Police Department Photo

Salina Man Killed in Osbourne

