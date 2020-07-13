Salina, KS

Salina Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Jeremy BohnJuly 13, 2020

Salina Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man driving his motorcycle over the weekend.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the motorcycle collided with a vehicle at 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of S. 9th St., the result of which killed the motorcycle driver.

A 2018 Ford Ecosport SUV was driving north on 9th and stopped at a stop light at the intersection with Planet Ave. The light turned green and the vehicle continued north.

A 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was also traveling north on 9th and rear-ended the SUV.  The driver of the motorcycle, 42-year-old Damian Allegree, Salina, was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.

Police believe multiple factors played a role in the collision including speed of the motorcycle, alcohol and that Allegree was not wearing a helmet.

Neither the driver of the SUV, 22-year-old Riley Goertzen, Salina, or his 20-year-old male passenger were injured. However, both the motorcycle and SUV sustained disabling damage and were towed away.

Forrester says that SPD continues to investigate.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

