Salina Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident

The friends and family of Henery Riffel mourn his passing after the 59-year-old Salina resident lost control of his motorcycle Saturday evening.

On Saturday 25th a citizen saw the wreck and called the Sheriff’s office at 5:50 PM. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, Mr. Riffel was declared dead on scene. The deputies who responded determined Mr. Riffel was going east on Summit when the road curved to go north and turned into Forsee Rd. Mr. Riffel lost control going into the curve and came to rest in a nearby ditch.

Mr. Riffel was not wearing a helmet, and there were no witnesses.