Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 82 ° | Lo: 56 °

Salina Man Killed In Motorcycle Accident

Sarah ReppMay 28, 2019

The friends and family of Henery Riffel mourn his passing after the 59-year-old Salina resident lost control of his motorcycle Saturday evening.

On Saturday 25th a citizen saw the wreck and called the Sheriff’s office at 5:50 PM. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, Mr. Riffel was declared dead on scene. The deputies who responded determined Mr. Riffel was going east on Summit when the road curved to go north and turned into Forsee Rd. Mr. Riffel lost control going into the curve and came to rest in a nearby ditch.

Mr. Riffel was not wearing a helmet, and there were no witnesses.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Missing Teeth Lead To Search For Sa...

Police are still looking for a suspect after he allegedly caused substantial physical harm to a 40-y...

May 28, 2019 Comments

Tired Tires Gave Up

Kansas News

May 28, 2019

Festival Medallion Quest Begins Fri...

Top News

May 28, 2019

Not Today Mr. Intruder

Kansas News

May 28, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Missing Teeth Lead To Sea...
May 28, 2019Comments
Tired Tires Gave Up
May 28, 2019Comments
Not Today Mr. Intruder
May 28, 2019Comments
Blood Drive Planned to He...
May 28, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH