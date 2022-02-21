Salina, KS

Salina Man Killed in Missouri Crash

Todd PittengerFebruary 21, 2022

A man from Salina was killed in a crash on a Missouri Highway.

According to the Platte County Missouri Sheriff’s Office, Sunday morning 9:47 a.m. the agency was notified of a vehicle crash on 92 Highway near B Highway. The crash occurred as a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling westbound on 92 Highway when it left the shoulder of the road, over corrected, crossed into the eastbound lane, and collided with a 2021 Ford Edge.

The driver of the Chrysler minivan, a 37-year-old male from Salina, Kansas, died at the scene. A 14-year-old male passenger in the Chrysler minivan, also died at the scene.

A 6-year-old male passenger and a 5-year-old female passenger in the Chrysler minivan, were taken to an area hospital with moderate but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 67-year-old female from Platte City, Missouri, was also taken to an area hospital with moderate but non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicates that alcohol may be a factor in the crash. The deceased occupants of the Chrysler minivan were not restrained.

Sheriff Mark Owen stated, “Crashes like this one are a tragedy for all involved, their families and their communities. It also highlights the importance of wearing seat belts. I encourage everyone to properly utilize seat belts and child safety seats every time they are in a vehicle.”

The name of the deceased parties were not immediately released to allow for familial notifications.

The crash is being investigated by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team.

_ _ _
Platte County Sheriff’s office photo

