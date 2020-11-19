Salina Man Killed in Crash

A Salina man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 early Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Justin Anthony was driving a 1997 Honda Passport headed west on I-70 just east of Niles Road. For unknown reason the SUV left the roadway to the right and entered the north ditch. It rolled multiple times.

Anthony was ejected in the crash. He died from injuries he sustained.

A passenger, 22-year-old Caitlynn Drowns of Salina was entrapped. She was freed by first responders and the transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at 9:20 Thursday morning on I-70 east of Salina near the Niles Road exit.