Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 78 ° | Lo: 46 °

Salina Man Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerNovember 19, 2020

A Salina man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 early Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Justin Anthony was driving a 1997 Honda Passport headed west on I-70 just east of Niles Road. For unknown reason the SUV left the roadway to the right and entered the north ditch. It rolled multiple times.
Anthony was ejected in the crash. He died from injuries he sustained.

A passenger, 22-year-old Caitlynn Drowns of  Salina was entrapped. She was freed by first responders and the transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries.

The crash happened at 9:20 Thursday morning on I-70 east of Salina near the Niles Road exit.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Man Killed in Crash

A Salina man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 early Thursday morning. Accord...

November 19, 2020 Comments

Eastern Saline County Home Destroye...

Top News

November 19, 2020

Azubuike Selected by the Utah Jazz ...

Sports News

November 19, 2020

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

November 19, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

34th Salina Toy Run Sunda...
November 19, 2020Comments
COVID Clusters at Area Sc...
November 18, 2020Comments
121 New Saline County COV...
November 18, 2020Comments
Governor Enacts New State...
November 18, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices