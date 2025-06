A Salina man was taken into custody on Friday night after a domestic dispute turned violent.

Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Devin Thurston was arrested after he allegedly choked his 29-year-old girlfriend inside a home in the 600 block of Jameson Avenue.

Police say Thurston is facing charges for damaging the woman’s eye glasses, a door and grabbing her by the throat.