Salina Man Jailed After Choking a Victim

A Salina man is behind bars after he allegedly choked a female victim until she became unconscious and then assaulted her husband.

Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that deputies arrested 28-year-old, Anthony J. Kirkbride of Salina after a search for his whereabouts concluded on Monday, March 26.

Melander says that Kirkbride allegedly went to a home in the 600 block of Spring St. in Gypsum on Thursday, March 22. There, Kirkbride got in to an altercation with a female and male victim, both residents of the home.

During the disturbance, Kirkbride pushed the female in to a door causing damage to the door. He then strangled her causing the victim to lose consciousness.

The female victim was able to regain consciousness shortly after, she then witnessed Kirkbride fighting with her husband where the male victim sustained some broken bones in the face due to the fight.

Before deputies arrived, Kirkbride left the scene. Authorities searched for him for several days before he was caught at community corrections.

Kirkbride has been charged with aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery; impede breathing/choke and criminal damage to property.

Both of the victims went to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.