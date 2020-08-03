Salina Man Hurt in Crash

Salina Police say speed and alcohol played a role in an injury accident on Friday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 31-year-old Seth Seed of Salina, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center around 10pm after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding southbound in the 300 block of N. Columbia.

A witness told officers that Seed sped through a driveway, around a tree, through a front yard and crashed in the street. His 2011 Triumph motorcycle had damage to the body and handlebars.

The accident remains under investigation.