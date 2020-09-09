Salina, KS

Now: 46 °

Currently: Light Rain

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 44 °

Salina Man Hurt in Construction Accident

Todd PittengerSeptember 9, 2020

A Salina man was hurt in an accident at a construction site in Reno County.

According to the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a construction site at a bridge to a report of an injury. Upon arrival Deputies made contact with 42-year-old Gonzalo Chavez of Salina who was on his back, in the sand near the river. Deputies rendered aid to Chavez until EMS and fire arrived.

Deputies were told that a crane was loaded with 4,000 lbs of sheet pile. The load of sheet pile was approximately 6 ft. off the ground. The crane operator accidentally took his foot off the crane brake which caused the load to fall. Employees ran to where the load fell and that is when the operator noticed he dropped the load on top of Chavez . He then lifted the sheet pile off of Chavez while other employees rendered aid. 

Chavez was later transported to the Hutchinson Airport by EMS and was flown to an area hospital for his injuries.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Man Hurt in Construction Acc...

A Salina man was hurt in an accident at a construction site in Reno County. According to the Reno...

September 9, 2020 Comments

High School Sports Digest – 9/8

Sports News

September 8, 2020

K-State’s Season Opener Moved to ...

Sports News

September 8, 2020

Royals come back twice to defeat Tr...

Sports News

September 8, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

6 Most Wanted Arrests
September 8, 2020Comments
Salina Hospital Recognize...
September 8, 2020Comments
Ad Astra and Saline Count...
September 8, 2020Comments
Salina Police Log: 9-8-20
September 8, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH