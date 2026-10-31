UPDATE: Stabbing Victim in Hospital

One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a man was stabbed multiple times.

According to Salina Police early Friday morning officers responded to Salina Regional Health Center regarding an individual brought into the ER lobby who had been stabbed. The 36-year-old year male had been stabbed multiple times while at his residence in east Salina.

A suspect in the stabbing was developed and located in a south Salina home where they were arrested without incident. He is identified as 28-year-old Daireese M Gelinas of Salina. He could face charges which include:

Attempted Murder in the 2 nd Degree

Degree Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Battery

The victim was transported to a Wichita Hospital where he was in stable condition Saturday morning.

A second male who attempted to separate the victim and suspect was also cut in the process. He was not hospitalized. This case is still under investigation at this time and current charges could potential change.

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ORIGINAL:

A Salina man is in jail facing potential murder charges.

According to Saline County Jail records, 28-year-old Daireese Montrell Gelinas was booked into jail early Friday on charges which include:

Agg assault; w/ deadly weapon

Agg battery; Knowingly use deadly weapon

Attempted Murder in the 2nd degree; Intentional

Outside warrant/NCIC hit

A source tells KSAL News an incident involved Gelinas and an acquaintance.

KSAL News has reached out to Salina Police for more details on the case.