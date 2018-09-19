Salina Man Facing Federal Gun, Drug Charges

A Salina man who was arrested back in July following an incident outside an apartment complex is facing federal gun and drug charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister ‘s office, 25-year-old Blake Nicol is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred on July 3rd.

Salina Police told KSAL News back in July Nicol was arrested on multiple charges after officers found him with a stolen gun from Wichita.

A witness told officers that around 10pm on June 27th, Nicol approached him in the parking lot of the Chapel Ridge Apartments, pointed a handgun at him and said he just wanted to talk.

The man ran away – but remembered the suspect’s face.

Six days later, he saw Nicol wandering around the parking lot at the Central Mall on South 9th and called authorities. Police say Nicol ran from officers and was taken into custody at the nearby Chapel Ridge Apartments.

If convicted, Nicol faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million on the drug charge, up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.