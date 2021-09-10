Salina Man Drives Into Tree, Flees Scene With Baby

A Salina man is facing a slew of charges after a complex scene of events involving a baby yesterday afternoon.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 2:40 at the intersection of Prescott Ave. and Fifth St., witnesses said a white GMC Sierra 1500 left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, 36-year-old Timothy Garcia, exited the vehicle, grabbed a car seat with his eight-week-old baby in it and fled the scene. He ran into a backyard of a nearby property, left the baby there and then went into a detached garage.

Officers eventually found him and arrested him. When found, Garcia allegedly had a backpack containing 770 grams of marijuana and seven grams of cocaine. Officers later found a handgun just outside of the wrecked GMC truck and an open bottle of alcohol inside.

Garcia is facing several possible charges that include but are not limited to possession with intent to distribute marijuana, aggravated child endangerment, obstruction of law enforcement, possession of a firearm under the influence and driving under the influence.

The baby was uninjured and was picked up by a family member.