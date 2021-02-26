Salina Man Arrested For Theft of Guns in Okla.

A joint investigation between an Oklahoma county sheriff’s office and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office lands a Salina man in jail for the theft of several guns.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that the Saline County Sheriff’s Office received word on Wednesday that a crime that occurred in Oklahoma might have connections to a man in Salina.

The Payne County Sheriff’s Office, Stillwater, Okla., was investigating an aggravated burglary in their jurisdiction, where 16 guns had been stolen from a gun safe. Through their investigation, they believed that the suspect brought the stolen guns from Oklahoma to Salina.

After receiving the call, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office then received a warrant for a residence at 920 Pearl, Salina, on Thursday. There, they found one of the guns believed to have been stolen from Payne County, Okla. Deputies then received a second search warrant for a second residence and ended up finding 10 more guns from the Oklahoma case.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Mark Goracke, Salina, who is accused of stealing the guns. He is charged with 11 counts of theft of a fire arm and theft by deception. Goracke was also allegedly found with methamphetamine during his arrest and faces additional charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hallucinogenic.