Salina Man Arrested for Domestic Battery

KSAL StaffJuly 9, 2019

A daughter helps convince her mom to report the physical abuse of an ex-boyfriend, leading to his arrest on Monday evening.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 48-year-old David Hardesty of Salina was taken into custody after he ran away from officers.

Police say the 42-year old victim contacted authorities after Hardesty allegedly knocked on her door and windows and demanded to be let in. She told him to leave and called police.

Hardesty was found a short time later on his bike in the 300 block of Gail. He was captured after a foot chase that ended in a water filled ditch behind Sam’s Club.

Police say back on July 1, Hardesty had gone to the woman’s home to talk and allegedly tried to strangle her after he had pushed her down on a bathroom floor. She was able to escape and ran to the hospital for safety.

Hardesty is now facing charges connected to both incidents that could include one count of aggravated domestic battery, trespass and interference with a law enforcement officer.

