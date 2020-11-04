Salina Man Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit

A brief vehicle pursuit ends with a Salina man hiding in a residence, before voluntarily surrendering to authorities.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that police arrested 43-year-old Shane Garrett, Salina, late Tuesday night, after his alleged involvement in a vehicle pursuit.

An officer on patrol spotted a 1998 Chevy Tahoe driving north in the 200 block of S. College Ave. with no tail lights on at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, however, it did not stop.

The vehicle continued on to Ash St., 13th St. and Park St. when it turned in to a residence at 715 Park. The driver–identified as Garrett–exited the vehicle and disobeyed commands to not enter the residence.

However, a short time later, Garrett exited the home on his own and was taken in to custody.

Garrett has numerous Saline County warrants out for his arrest including drug, probation violation and failure to appear charges. He is also now charged with felony interference with law enforcement, misdemeanor flee and elude, driving while suspended, not stopping at a stop sign, illegal tag displayed and operating a motor vehicle without operable tail lamps.