Salina Man Arrested after Fleeing on Motorcycle

A Salina motorcycle rider was arrested after leading police on a high speed pursuit Monday evening.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers arrested 20-year-old Bryce Franco after he crashed in the 3300 block of Centennial Road. Police say the chase began after an officer on patrol clocked him traveling at 54-mph in a 40-mph zone near Wal-Mart on S. 9th.

Franco allegedly did not pull over but instead sped away headed westbound on Schilling before crashing his 2001 Yamaha bike a few moments later.

EMS treated Franco at the scene for abrasions on his arms and legs.

He is now facing multiple charges that could include felony flee and elude, speeding, reckless driving and a suspended drivers license.

The crash happened around 7:45pm Monday night.