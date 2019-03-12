Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 57 ° | Lo: 54 °

Salina Man Arrested after Fleeing on Motorcycle

KSAL StaffMarch 12, 2019

A Salina motorcycle rider was arrested after leading police on a high speed pursuit Monday evening.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers arrested 20-year-old Bryce Franco after he crashed in the 3300 block of Centennial Road. Police say the chase began after an officer on patrol clocked him traveling at 54-mph in a 40-mph zone near Wal-Mart on S. 9th.

Franco allegedly did not pull over but instead sped away headed westbound on Schilling before crashing his 2001 Yamaha bike a few moments later.

EMS treated Franco at the scene for abrasions on his arms and legs.

He is now facing multiple charges that could include felony flee and elude, speeding, reckless driving and a suspended drivers license.

The crash happened around 7:45pm Monday night.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Man Arrested after Fleeing o...

A Salina motorcycle rider was arrested after leading police on a high speed pursuit Monday evening. ...

March 12, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3-11

Sports News

March 12, 2019

Ninth Most Wanted Arrest

Kansas News

March 12, 2019

River Festival Announces Headliners

Top News

March 12, 2019

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ninth Most Wanted Arrest
March 12, 2019Comments
High Wind, Heavy Rain Pos...
March 12, 2019Comments
Youth Archery Instructors...
March 12, 2019Comments
Plane Crashes Into House
March 12, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH