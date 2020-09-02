Salina, KS

Salina Man Admits to Child Porn Charges

Todd PittengerSeptember 2, 2020

A Salina man pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography, and as part of a plea agreement prosecutors agreed to drop charges that he threatened the life of the President of the United States.

According to U.S Attorney Stephen McCallister’s Office, investigators discovered the child pornography while investigating charges that 25-year-old Aaron McDowell posted a threat to kill the president on social media.

Investigators examining McDowell’s phone found images of child pornography. They went on to discover that for about a year McDowell used an online chat application to trade child pornography with other users.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 20.

The plea agreement recommends McDowell be sentenced to not less than 168 months and not more than 216 months in federal prison.

