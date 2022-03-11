Salina Losing SkyWest Air Service

Salina is losing its SkyWest flights to Chicago and Denver.

According to the Salina Airport Authority, SkyWest Airlines has notified the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) that the airline intends to terminate United Express service at Salina, KS and twenty-eight other United Express communities.

The SkyWest decision also impacts essential air service at the Kansas communities of Hays, Dodge City, and Liberal.

The decision is not driven by any failure in the USDOT’s Essential Air Service Program (EAS) or the communities.

The ongoing national pilot shortage has resulted in service cuts by all U.S. airlines. SkyWest lacks the pilots needed to meet demand and is reducing flying across its network.

The USDOT will issue a Hold-In Order prohibiting SkyWest from terminating service at the Salina Regional Airport until a replacement airline is selected and begins operations.

During the Hold-In period SkyWest is expected to maintain the current daily schedule for regional jet service to Denver and Chicago.

Salina will work with the USDOT to have a replacement airline selected by Summer 2022. A suspension of scheduled air service at Salina is not expected to occur.