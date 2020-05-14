Salina Library Slowly Reopening

As part of a phased reopening following the lifting of stay-at-home orders, Salina Public Library will offer limited physical checkout services again. Pickup Service will launch on May 18, and patrons with materials currently checked out are asked to return them by May 31. The library’s building remains closed.

The library functions as a community center, greeting 400-600 patrons a day and operating with the help of 30 full-time staff and another 20 part-time staff when fully open. In order to ensure the safety of both patrons and staff, the library must offer only limited services, at this time; that includes closing the building to visitors. Additional reopening phases will see services slowly added back until the library is at full service again. No dates are currently set, but the library will release information each week on progress toward full service.

Pickup Service will allow library cardholders to place holds on items they wish to check out by logging into their online accounts or by calling the library at (785) 825-4624. The ability to place online holds, which was suspended during the library’s closure, will resume May 12. Once library staff have collected the requested items, they will contact patrons to arrange a pickup time between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. To reduce contact, items will be left on a table in the north entrance of the library labeled with the patron’s last name and first initial. Patrons who have mobility issues can request that items be brought to their car.

With the return of the physical circulation of items, patrons who currently have items checked out are asked to return them to one of the library book drops. These are located on the west side of the library building and Dillons stores. Those with hotspots are asked to return them to the book drop at the library. Patrons should not try to return items inside the library building or leave items at the door. Late fines have been suspended since March 16 but will begin accruing on items not returned by May 31 on June 1.

Out of an abundance of caution, all items returned to the library will be sprayed with disinfectant and quarantined for three days. Patrons may notice that items haven’t been marked as checked in during this time. However, they will not be charged fines for the days that items are quarantined.

If patrons have questions about services or their accounts, they can contact staff at (785) 825-4624, through chat on the library’s website or by emailing [email protected]. More information on the Pickup Service and the library’s phased approach to reopening can be found on the library’s website — salinapubliclibrary.org