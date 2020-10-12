Salina Library Launches Virtual Gallery

Salina Public Library’s mission is to connect people to information, learning and culture. In an effort to better serve patrons, the library has launched a virtual gallery. The virtual Gallery 708 will showcase local artistic talent and compelling exhibits of interest to the public in an online format; current exhibits can now be viewed at https://salinapubliclibrary.org/programs-services/artists-authors/virtual-gallery-708/ and will feature a new exhibit each month.

The current exhibit on display until Oct. 20 is “Meditations” by Brenda Smith. Smith has been creating and teaching Zentangle since 2013 and says what she likes about Zentangle is that “it takes away the thinking process. Other than deciding what to put it on and what to use to do it, nothing is planned out. I really enjoy that process.” The exhibit features 14 pieces that range in size, shape and color.

The upcoming exhibit will feature paintings by Jim D. Nelson in a show entitled “Western Impressions” beginning Oct. 21. The show will feature depictions of the Forsyth Scouts, Spillman Creek Massacre, the Moffet Massacre and other Native American raids in north-central Kansas that occurred in the late 1860s. Nelson was inspired and determined to become a painter at the age of 14. He spent a lot of time researching to make these paintings historically accurate. The exhibit will showcase the 10 paintings until Nov. 30.

If you’d like to learn more about one of the artists or the virtual gallery, or would like to purchase art showcased, please contact Salina Public Library Programs Coordinator Glory Benacka at 785-825-4624, ext. 219, or email [email protected]

About Salina Public Library:

Salina Public Library has been serving Saline County since 1900 by providing access to information, learning and culture. The library is a community space that provides free internet access, computers, gaming, meeting rooms, events and programs. It features a diverse and expansive collection of materials for patrons to borrow. To learn more about the library, visit the library at 301 W. Elm, go online to www.salinapubliclibray.org or call (785) 825-4624.