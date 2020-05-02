Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 54 °

Salina Library Building to Remain Closed

Todd PittengerMay 2, 2020

Following Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement of a phased loosening of COVID-19-related restrictions, the Salina Public Library will work to establish a pick-up service. While gatherings continue to be limited to 10 people, the library building will remain closed.

Tentative Schedule
May 12 – Book drops will open so patrons with materials may begin returning them. Book drops are on the west side of the library building and at Dillons stores. Please return hotspots to the library building drop only.

May 18 – Pick-up service begins. Details on how to use this service will be released prior to its start.

June 1 – Overdue checked out materials will begin accruing late fines.

The library will continue to monitor conditions and state and county recommendations. These dates are subject to change. All service updates will be posted on their website and on social media.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

May Most Wanted List Online

The May list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of S...

May 2, 2020 Comments

Salina Student Awarded Kassebaum Sc...

Top News

May 2, 2020

Salina Library Building to Remain C...

COVID-19 Kansas News

May 2, 2020

Kansas DCF Facilities Remain Closed

Kansas News

May 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Library Building t...
May 2, 2020Comments
Kansas DCF Facilities Rem...
May 1, 2020Comments
Temporary Salina Airport ...
May 1, 2020Comments
Pandemic Homesteading
May 1, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH