Salina Library Building to Remain Closed

Following Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement of a phased loosening of COVID-19-related restrictions, the Salina Public Library will work to establish a pick-up service. While gatherings continue to be limited to 10 people, the library building will remain closed.

Tentative Schedule

May 12 – Book drops will open so patrons with materials may begin returning them. Book drops are on the west side of the library building and at Dillons stores. Please return hotspots to the library building drop only.

May 18 – Pick-up service begins. Details on how to use this service will be released prior to its start.

June 1 – Overdue checked out materials will begin accruing late fines.

The library will continue to monitor conditions and state and county recommendations. These dates are subject to change. All service updates will be posted on their website and on social media.