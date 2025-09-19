Salina Liberty Join NAL Ahead of 2026 Season

Pictured from left to right: Owner- Roy Lawrence, General Manager- Mike McCoy, NAL Commissioner- Brandon Ikard, President and Owner- Dan Mendicina, Owner- Linda Mendicina, Owner- Dan Kieborz, and Owner- Jimmy Sponder.

Friday’s press conference delivered exciting news for the Salina Liberty organization and its fans. Team ownership and front office officials announced that the franchise will join the National Arena League (NAL) ahead of the 2026 season.

Over the past two seasons, the Liberty competed in the relaunched Arena Football League (AFL) and Arena Football One (AF1) and were proud to be involved with and compete in both leagues. By joining the NAL, Salina will renew familiar rivalries with teams like the Omaha Beef, Sioux City Bandits, and Amarillo Warbirds.

As for how and why the move came about, Dan Mendicina, President of the Liberty Ownership Group, said that after the 2025 season, ownership came together to evaluate what was best for the organization moving forward.

“When you look at our model and our footprint, we decided to start vetting other leagues. We got calls from many other leagues, and we felt like NAL fit better in the footprint that we have and our model.”

In addition, Mendicina announced an extended agreement with Tony’s Pizza Event Center to remain the home of the Liberty. He also noted that season tickets for the 2026 season will be available much earlier than in previous years.

“We’ve already ordered footballs and uniforms, and the community support — from both businesses and fans — is at an all-time high. So we’re really excited about where we’re at right now.”