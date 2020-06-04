Salina JC Penney to Close

A business which has been in Salina for 103 years is closing. The JC Penney store in Salina is among three in Kansas, and 154 across the country, which are closing.
JC Penney announced back in May they were filing bankruptcy, and closing multiple stores. On Thursday the company made public more details, including a list of stores which will be closing.
The company said “following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to close 154 stores. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.”
The store originally opened on March 24, 1917 and was one of only two JCPenney locations in the state of Kansas.
JCPenney had several different locations across the city in its history, beginning with its first site at 138 S. Santa Fe in 1917 to its current location, in Central Mall where the store has called home since 1987.
JC Penney stores Stores in Kansas listed to close include:
- Flint Hills Village – Emporia
1678 Industrial Rd
Emporia, KS 66801
620-342-5491
- Liberal Plaza – Liberal
1513 N Kansas Ave
Liberal, KS 67901
620-624-1991
- Central Mall – Salina
2259 S 9th St
Salina, KS 67401
785-827-7221
Complete list of JC Penney Closings: