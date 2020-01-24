Salina Invitational Tournament – Day Two

#1 Liberal 51, #4 Salina South 26

Salina South made the first bucket of the game. The rest of the game was controlled by Liberal.

The No. 2 team in Class 6A scored the next eight points and cruised to a 51-26 victory over Salina South in the SIT semifinals at Kansas Wesleyan’s Mabee Arena Thursday afternoon. Liberal improved to 11-0 on the season and moves to the SIT championship for the third straight year. Salina South fell to 6-5 and plays for third place at 2 pm Saturday.

Following the 8-0 blitz, Liberal pushed the margin to 10 at the end of one, 20-10. Liberal had the final punch in the second period, outscoring South 16-4, grabbing a 36-14 cushion.

Machia Mullens paced the Lady Red with 13 points. Sydney Peterson led Salina South with seven points.

Girls Consolation Play

#8 Andover 53, #5 Abilene 33

Boys Consolation Play

#8 Salina Central 74, #5 Liberal 61

It was an offensive showcase at the Brickhouse as the Central Mustangs were able to build a double figure lead by halftime, increase the lead to as many as 22 before resting the regulars down the stretch.

Central got quick starts from Christian Tedlock and Aaron Watson to off-set hot shooting from the Redskins early. The Mustangs led 19-17 after one quarter, and then leading scorers Reed McHenry and Jevon Burnett got going, and the defense stepped up to hold Liberal to only two field goals in the second quarter, and Central led 36-25 at the half.

After a Liberal flurry cut the deficit to six, Central responded with a 14-0 run to go up 52-32 in the third. They would lead by as many as 22, before coach Ryan Modin gave his regulars some rest in the fourth with another game coming up on Saturday.

Burnett hit five threes and scored 19 points, McHenry added 15, and Nolan Puckett scored 11 to lead the Mustangs, who improved to 4-6 overall.