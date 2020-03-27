Salina Hospital Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19

A staff member at Salina Regional Health Center has tested positive and is sick with the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

According to the hospital, Salina Regional Health Center was informed last night that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. A full investigation, as outlined by CDC and KDHE, is underway to determine previous contacts with the employee. Any patient, visitor or employee that is deemed at risk for potential exposure will be notified by Infection Control with further instructions.

Health care workers on the front lines of caring for the community day-in and day-out – especially during times like this – nobly accept the challenges in front of us. All of our providers and health care workers are taking precautions as directed by the CDC and KDHE.

While it’s unknown how or when our staff member gained exposure to COVID-19, it’s not a surprise to anyone. Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in nearby communities throughout our region. We anticipate that COVID-19 also is present in Saline County, however, without the ability to test everyone, many cases cannot be laboratory confirmed.

Salina Regional Health Center makes the health and well-being of our staff and our patients a top priority. We continue to screen all patients and visitors to our facilities. Our staff members self-screen daily before reporting to work following CDC and KDHE guidelines. Those who do not pass the screening questions are asked not to report to work.

Proper social distancing, hand hygiene and recognition of the symptoms of COVID-19 remain our best defense against the spread of the virus. If you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, or suspect you’ve gained exposure to COVID-19, contact your medical provider or one of our clinics for the best way to proceed with care.