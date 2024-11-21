Salina Hit and Run Suspect Arrested

Salina Police find identify and arrest a man linked to a hit and run accident.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News yesterday at 6 pm, an officer attempted to pull over a Buick LeSabre that was involved in a hit and run accident last week.

The driver did not comply and traveled eastbound on Antrim all the way to 8th St. and then went northbound on 8th St. The suspect then, went many directions by turning eastbound on 5th St. northbound on 5th St. and then westbound on Stimmel over to 9th.

Furthermore, the suspect turned northbound on 9th and eventually stopped on 1846 N. 9th in a parking stall.

Authorities arrested 22-year old, Colton Miller without incident. Police say, Miller had two warrants for failure to appear and probation violation. He is facing charges of:

Failing to yield to an emergency vehicle

Driving while suspended

Denied knowledge of the accident

The hit and run accident occurred on November 13th, in the area of Ohio and Prescott. A Ford Taurus driven by a 75-year old woman from Sylvan Grove, was southbound on Ohio and was struck in the rear by Miller driving the Buick LeSabre. Both vehicles pulled into the Braum’s parking lot on 656 S. Ohio St.

Police say Miller asked the woman not to call the police and then drove away without providing information. There were no injuries and only minor damages for both vehicles.