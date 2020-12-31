Salina, KS

Salina Healthcare Workers Being Vaccinated

Todd PittengerDecember 31, 2020

Saline County is in the process of providing COVID vaccinations as they are received from the state.

According to the Saline County Health Department, they are working within guidelines set by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to identify and vaccinate health care workers who are most critical to medical infrastructure.

So far, more than 1000 local health care workers have chosen to receive their first inoculation against COVID-19.

Health care workers will have the increasing ability to access the vaccine as they become available locally.

This is an ever-evolving situation. Saline County will work to keep the community updated as information becomes available.
– – –
Photo: City of Salina paramedic/ firefighter, Patrick Hulteen, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this morning at the Saline County Health Department.

