Salina Group Distributes Thousands of Masks

A Salina-based organization helped hand out thousands of masks around the area.

According to OCCK, they were selected by Sunflower Health Plan, a KanCare managed care organization, to be a regional distributor of almost 14,000 masks to 33 local agencies.

Masks were provided free of charge to nursing facilities, community mental health centers, and providers of home and community based services in the north central Kansas service area of OCCK.

Leslie Webb, OCCK’s Risk Manager, was the key point of contact for the agencies receiving PPE. She had this to say, “We are so grateful for the efforts of Sunflower Health to support the health and wellbeing of HCBS providers and customers. They saw a need and worked to fill it. We are proud to be a partner.”

Village Manor in Abilene was one recipient of the masks. Others included Brookdale Senior Living, Solomon Valley Hospice, Central Kansas Mental Health Center, Saline County Health Department/Home Health, Bethany Home, and TLC Professionals, as well as many others.

OCCK serves people in Saline, Ottawa, Cloud, Republic, Jewell, Mitchell, Lincoln, Ellsworth and Dickinson Counties.

Sunflower Health Plan distributed more than 450,000 PPE items across the state.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives. OCCK provides an array of supports for success at home and in the community, including independent living skills and supports, employment and career training, Alzheimer’s supports, autism services, assistive technology, children’s services, transportation, specialized therapies, and home health care. For more information about OCCK, Inc., visit www.occk.com. OCCK is celebrating 50 years in 2020.