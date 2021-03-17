Salina, KS

Salina Gardeners Await Planting Time

Jeff GarretsonMarch 17, 2021

In a little over a month from now the Saline County Demonstration Garden near Kenwood Cove will be a hub of green thumb activities.

K-State Horticulturist Jason Graves tells KSAL News that a garden and plant sale will help raise funding for the Demo Garden on Saturday, May 1st when volunteers gather at Kenwood Hall and interact with the public about everything green.

Graves adds this spring and summer the diversity inside the green space will encourage gardeners of every level to try something new.

 

According to Graves, the team of Master Gardeners are planning for the in-person garden tour around Salina to return in 2022.

As temperatures begin to rise the Demonstration Garden near Kenwood Cove will soon green up with

diverse plants and flora.

