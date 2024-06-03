Salina Garden Tour is Saturday

Six gardens around Salina will play host to budding horticulturists this Saturday, during the 2024 Master Gardener’s Annual Garden Tour.

Master Gardener Jason Graves is a K-State Horticulture Extension Agent and says the self guided tour is a chance to learn and be inspired, “That’s part of what the master gardener’s mission is,” he said.

The six locations will provide a wide variety for everyone to enjoy.

Graves added the tour also provides people with a chance to ask gardeners about success, failures and secrets they have discovered in their own backyards.

2024 Salina Garden Tour will be held Saturday, June 8th and runs from 9am until 4pm.

For more information on the event www.ksre.ksu.edu