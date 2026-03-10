Salina Family Y Flag Football for Adults

The Salina Family YMCA is excited to announce the return of Adult Flag Football, offering local adults a fun, competitive way to stay active, build community, and enjoy the spirit of the game.

Adult Flag Football is part of the Y’s longstanding commitment to providing high-quality recreational sports opportunities for the Salina community. Adult leagues offer structured weekly matchups, team-based competition, and an inclusive environment for players ages 18 and older. The season spans 6 weeks, with gameday taking place at 1pm on Sundays, giving participants plenty of opportunities for fitness, teamwork, and friendly rivalry.

“Our goal is to give adults a place to compete, stay active, and reconnect with the fun of the game,” said Jessica Biegert, Sports Director at the Salina Family YMCA. The YMCA continues to invest in adult sports as part of its mission to support healthy bodies, minds, and communities. In addition to flag football, the Y also offers other adult sports throughout the year.

Adult players, workplace teams, and recreational groups are encouraged to join the league and enjoy a season of high-energy play. Registration information can be found at salinaymca.org/sports.