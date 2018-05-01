Salina, KS

Salina Family Honored as Humanitarian of the Year

Todd PittengerMay 1, 2018

A Salina family has been honored for their humanitarian efforts. According to Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer’s Office, the Vanier family has been named as Humanitarian of the Year.

The Governor said the Vaniers were honored for all they have done for Kansas State University and the Manhattan and Salina communities. This includes a $60 million gift, the largest private donation in K-State history.

The gift provides $40 million for students, faculty, programs and facilities on K-State’s Manhattan and Salina campuses. For K-State Athletics, the gift provides $20 million to support Phase III of the Bill Snyder Family Stadium master plan.

The governor concluded that the generous giving will benefit thousands of students for years to come.

The Vanier family was honored at a ceremony in the Governor’s Office in Topeka on Monday..

 

