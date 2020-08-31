Salina Family Healthcare Center Accredited For Diabetes Care

Salina Family Healthcare Center has achieved the significant milestone of accreditation by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (ADCES). Accreditation represents a high level of quality and service to the community, and the ability to better meet the needs of Medicare recipients and others affected by diabetes in the Salina area.

“We are very excited to announce the formal launch of our Accredited Diabetes Education program. Diabetes requires a multipronged approach to best manage it,” said Salina Family Healthcare Center’s CEO/CMO, Robert Kraft, MD.

“Patients, providers, diabetes educators, as well as support staff across multiple teams are vital pieces to the diabetes care puzzle. Salina Family Healthcare Center is dedicated to our patients’ best health, and we look forward to helping them better manage their chronic conditions.”

Diabetes education services utilize a collaborative process through which people with or at risk for diabetes work with a diabetes educator to receive individualized care to help them reach their health goals. Diabetes education is a covered Medicare benefit when delivered through an accredited program.

“Evidence shows diabetes education and support is helping people with diabetes to lower their A1c’s and obtain the knowledge and skills to better self-manage their condition,” said Sacha Uelmen, Director of Accreditation at ADCES. “That is why we need programs like Salina Family Healthcare Center’s to make these services available in their community.”

ADCES is a National Accredited Organization (NAO) for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Accredited programs must meet the 2017 National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support; 10 standards that are revised every 5 years by a group of diabetes educators representing both ADCES and the American Diabetes Association and approved by CMS. Programs must maintain compliance with the Standards during the 4-year accreditation cycle.