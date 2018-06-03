Salina Educator Inducted into Teacher’s Hall of Fame

A long-time Salina educator was inducted into the Kansas Teacher’s Hall of Fame over the weekend. George Troutfetter, who has spent nearly 50 years in public education in Salina, was among of the class of 2018 inductees who were honored at a ceremony on Saturday.

During his career in Salina Troutfetter has been a teacher, assistant principal, counselor, and coach.

Troutfetter started his career teaching at Salina Central High School in 1970. He was a teacher for 14 years, then an assistant principal for 27 years before retiring.

After retirement Troutfetter has stayed active, working as a substitute teacher. He also has filled in as a counselor at Salina South High School.

The Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame, located in Dodge City, is the first one of its kind in the United States. It is dedicated to the early and present day teachers who have devoted their lives to this fine profession. Visitors can find photos and stories about Kansas’ best and brightest teaching professionals. The Hall of Fame Gallery displays photos and stories of over 400 teachers named to the Hall of Fame.

